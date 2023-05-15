1982 Milwaukee Jane Doe investigation; new info revealed

article

Investigators say there is new information related to Jane Doe found in the Milwaukee River in 1982 that could lead to her identity being discovered.

The National Center for Missing & Exploited Children (NCMEC) and the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner's Office Officials said genealogy research has discovered that a young woman found dead in the Milwaukee River in March 1982 may have had relatives and friends in the Atlanta, Georgia, area.

According to investigators, the African American girl had been deceased between one week and three months at the time of her discovery. At the time of her death, she was estimated to have been between the ages of 15 and 25 years old and was approximately 5'4" tall and weighed 137 pounds.

Jane Doe was found wearing a tan hip-length wool jacket, blue slacks, a brown striped long-sleeved shirt, a brown blouse with a zipper, and black calf-length boots with green knee-high socks.

The unidentified woman had a surgical scar on her lower abdomen and an old burn scar on the outside of her right ankle. The investigation also revealed that the female had extensive dental work completed in her life, as several fillings were observed, and two of her teeth had been previously extracted. She also wore a fixed partial bridge on her upper jaw, making it appear she had a full set of top teeth.

If you have any information that could lead to her identity, please get in touch with the Milwaukee County Medical Examiner at 414-223-1200 or the National Center for Missing & Exploited Children at 1-800-THE-LOST, that's 1-800-843-5678