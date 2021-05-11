Expand / Collapse search

18th and North shooting: Man seriously wounded, suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man suffered serious injuries after being shot near 18th and North Avenue on Tuesday afternoon, May 11. 

The shooting happened shortly before 1 p.m. Police say it appears to be the result of an argument. The victim is listed in stable condition at a hospital.

Investigators are seeking an unknown suspect. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

Waukesha County wrong-way driver, fatal crash sentencing

Hours of heart-wrenching impact statements came more than a year after a deadly wrong-way crash as the driver responsible was sentenced.