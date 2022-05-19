18th and Chambers shooting: Man wounded, no arrests

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Wednesday, May 18 near 18th and Chambers. It happened at approximately 10:57 p.m.

The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation. Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.