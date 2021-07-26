18th and Burleigh shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect sought

article

A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 18th and Burleigh on Monday afternoon, July 26, police say.

Officials say the victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital he is listed in stable condition.

Police are seeking unknown suspects.

Shooting at 18th and Burleigh, Milwaukee

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.