18th and Burleigh shooting: Milwaukee man wounded, suspect sought

MILWAUKEE - A 30-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 18th and Burleigh on Monday afternoon, July 26, police say. 

Officials say the victim suffered serious injuries and was taken to a hospital he is listed in stable condition.

Police are seeking unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

