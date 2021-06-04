Expand / Collapse search

18th and Atkinson: Pedestrian hit, driver arrested for OWI

Milwaukee
MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a crash that left a pedestrian seriously injured near 18th and Atkinson Thursday night, June 3. It happened around 10 p.m.

The pedestrian, an unidentified adult female, was transported to the hospital in stable condition. 

The driver of the striking vehicle, a 51-year-old Milwaukee man, resisted arrest, which resulted in the use of force. He was arrested on suspicion of OWI. 

Criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office in the upcoming days.

