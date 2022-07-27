17th and Hadley homicide; man shot, suspects sought

Milwaukee police are investigating a homicide that occurred on Wednesday, July 27 near 17th and Hadley. It happened at approximately 12:47 a.m.

The victim, a 42-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained fatal gunshot injuries. He was presented at a local hospital where he was pronounced dead.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.