17th and Capitol shooting; 15-year-old girl wounded

article

A 15-year-old girl is in the hospital after being shot in Milwaukee Thursday night, Feb. 2. It happened near 17th and Capitol around 9:20 p.m.

The girl suffered life-threatening injuries.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.



