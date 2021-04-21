Expand / Collapse search

17-year-old boy dies at hospital after shooting in Milwaukee on Sunday

By FOX6 News Digital Team
17-year-old boy shot near 47th and Center

MILWAUKEE - A 17-year-old boy that was injured following a shooting on Sunday, April 18 near 47th and Center in Milwaukee has died as a result of his injuries. The victim was pronounced dead on Tuesday, April 20 at Froedtert Hospital.

The shooting happened around 6 p.m. on Sunday. Upon arrival, officers located a 17-year-old boy suffering from life-threatening injuries. He was transported to a local hospital in critical condition.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App for a cash reward.

