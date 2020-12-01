17-year-old boy among 2 dead in separate shootings in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police are investigating two fatal shootings that happened Monday night, Nov. 30 and Tuesday morning, Dec. 1.

The first shooting happened around 9:20 p.m. near 91st and Custer. The victim, a 17-year-old boy from Milwaukee, was shot during circumstances that are still under investigation. The victim succumbed to his gunshot wounds while being medically conveyed to a local hospital.

Fatal shooting near 91st and Custer

The second shooting happened around 12:10 a.m. near Teutonia and Center. The victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, was shot and died on scene despite life-saving efforts provided by MPD and MFD.

The circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation.

Fatal shooting near Teutonia and Center

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at (414) 935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at (414) 224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.