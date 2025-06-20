$162,999 Badger 5 jackpot split among three winning tickets

article

The Brief Thursday night's (June 19) Badger 5 jackpot will be split among three winning tickets. The three tickets were purchased in Stoughton, Wauwatosa, and Franklin. The jackpot is $162,999, so each winning ticket is worth $54,333.



On Thursday, June 19, a $162,999 Badger 5 jackpot was split between three winning tickets purchased in Wisconsin.

According to the Wisconsin Lottery, the winning tickets were purchased at the Kwik Trip at 1359 U.S. Highway 51 in Stoughton, the BP Pantry at 10605 W. North Ave. in Wauwatosa, and the Kwik Trip at 5040 W. Rawson Ave. in Franklin.

The winning numbers were 4-5-19-21-23. Each winning ticket is worth $54,333.

So far in 2025, a winning Badger 5 jackpot ticket has been drawn 37 times with 11 jackpots exceeding $100,000.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Winning locations

By the numbers:

Big wins are not uncommon for the winning retail locations. Both the Stoughton Kwik Trip and the BP Pantry have sold winning $10,000 scratch tickets in the past and in 2021, the Stoughton Kwik Trip sold a winning $50,000 Powerball ticket.

For the Franklin Kwik Trip, the June 19 Badger 5 adds to a long list of sizable wins. During the last six years, the lottery retailer has sold winning scratch tickets of $50,000, $25,000, $12,000 and $10,000. The store has also sold Lotto ticket wins of $50,000 (Powerball) and $350,000 (SuperCash!).

Wisconsin Lottery retailers who sell winning tickets more than $599 get a 2% Retailer Performance Winning Ticket Incentive, up to $100,000.

Claiming your winnings

What you can do:

Players have 180 days from the draw date to claim their winnings. Information on how to claim a prize is available on the Wisconsin Lottery website.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

About the Badger 5

By the numbers:

The Badger 5 lotto game is drawn daily after 9 p.m. The odds of winning the Badger 5 jackpot are 1:169,911.

Tickets must be purchased before 9 p.m. to be included in that day's drawing.