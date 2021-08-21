16-year-old shot in Milwaukee near 27th and Nash

A 16-year-old was shot near 27th and Nash Saturday afternoon, Aug. 21.

Police said the teenager was taken to the hospital after the shooting around 4 p.m.

MPD is investigating what led to the shooting.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.