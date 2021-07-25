16-year-old shot at Sherman Park in Milwaukee

article

A 16-year-old boy was shot at Milwaukee's Sherman Park Sunday, July 25 and suffered injuries that were not life-threatening, according to the sheriff's office.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment.

Sheriff's officials said deputies responded around 5 p.m. for reports of a shooting at the park.

A preliminary investigation revealed a vehicle was observed entering the park and an occupant is reported to have fired shots that struck one individual.

An investigation is ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to please contact MCSO.