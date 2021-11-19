Expand / Collapse search

16 children adopted in Milwaukee on Adoption Day

Heartwarming News
Milwaukee adoption day

MILWAUKEE - Sixteen Milwaukee children found a permanent home on Friday, Nov. 19 during Milwaukee's Adoption Day.

It was an emotional morning for one couple who officially adopted their 6-month-old son, Winston. This is their third adoption this year. They say after learning the kids' backstories and needs from being in the system, they were inspired to foster – and the placements have been life-changing for all.

"You need to be their rock in a storm. they are not going through a great time and to go in and really focus your efforts and your heart on what you can provide to them it’s very fulfilling and it’s very needed. It’s really been something in our lives we are proud of to be that rock."

More than 600 children were adopted last year.

