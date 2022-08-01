15th and Concordia shooting; man wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred Sunday, July 31 near 15th and Concordia. It happened at approximately 10:35 p.m.

The victim, a 23-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal gunshot injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.