15th and Rogers shooting: Milwaukee man injured

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a shooting that happened near 15th and Rogers around 9:45 a.m. Saturday.

The victim, a 19-year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life threatening injuries. He arrived at the hospital for treatment. 

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. 

Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspects. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

