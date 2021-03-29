15-year-old boy shot in Milwaukee

A 15-year-old boy was hurt in a shooting in Milwaukee Monday night, March 29.

Police said they are investigating where the shooting took place but said it happened shortly before 9 p.m.

The victim is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

Anyone with information is asked to please contact MPD or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).