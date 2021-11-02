14th and Highland shooting: 30-year-old man wounded, suspect sought

article

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects associated with a shooting that happened near 14th and Highland on Tuesday morning, Nov. 2.

Officials say the shooting happened around 11:20 a.m. – and a 30-year-old man suffered life-threatening injuries. He was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News