14th and Concordia shooting; 1 dead, 5 wounded

Milwaukee police say six people were shot Monday night, March 20 near 14th and Concordia. It happened around 11:25 p.m. One person is dead, and five others were taken to the hospital.

Police say a 15-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene from his injuries. Five others – two 22-year-old Milwaukee women, an 18-year-old woman, a 21-year-old woman, a 19-year-old woman were taken to the hospital for treatment.

14th and Concordia shooting, Milwaukee

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation. No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.