14th and Burnham shooting; 9 people wounded

article

Six males and three females were shot and wounded near 14th and Burnham on Saturday, Aug. 19.

Police said the shooting happened around 11:30 p.m.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Officials said the ages of the victims range from 16 to 42 years of age. All are expected to survive.

Police are looking for the people responsible.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips/ or P3 Tips.