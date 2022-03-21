Expand / Collapse search

14-year-old shot in Milwaukee near 67th and Keefe

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Crime and Public Safety
FOX6 News Milwaukee

14-year-old shot in Milwaukee near 67th and Keefe

A 14-year-old boy was hurt when shots were fired near 67th and Keefe Monday evening.

MILWAUKEE - A 14-year-old boy was hurt when shots were fired near 67th and Keefe Monday evening, March 21.

Police said the boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening after the shooting around 6 p.m.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

Milwaukee gun battle, crash captured by doorbell camera, 7 arrested

A gun battle and subsequent crash on a Milwaukee street was captured by a doorbell camera.

98th and Lisbon armed robbery; Milwaukee police seek to ID suspect
article

98th and Lisbon armed robbery; Milwaukee police seek to ID suspect

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate a suspect wanted in an armed robbery that happened near 98th and Lisbon on Saturday, March 19.

Burglary suspects sought; Milwaukee police ask for public's help
article

Burglary suspects sought; Milwaukee police ask for public's help

Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to identify and locate the suspects wanted in a burglary that occurred near Appleton and Chambers – on the city's northwest side.