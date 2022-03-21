14-year-old shot in Milwaukee near 67th and Keefe

A 14-year-old boy was hurt when shots were fired near 67th and Keefe Monday evening, March 21.

Police said the boy was taken to the hospital for treatment of injuries that were not life-threatening after the shooting around 6 p.m.

Investigators are looking into what led to the gunfire.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.