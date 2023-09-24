13th and Lapham shooting, 1 wounded

article

A 21-year-old was shot and wounded near 13th and Lapham on Sunday morning, Sept. 24.

Milwaukee police said the shooting happened around 2:30 a.m. The victim arrived at a hospital for treatment of a non-fatal wound.

Officials said the shooting appeared to be related to a physical fight. Police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.