13th and Granada fatal stabbing; Milwaukee's far south side

Milwaukee Police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred on Wednesday, July 20 near 13th and Granada. It happened at approximately 3 a.m.

The victim, a 20-year-old Milwaukee man, suffered a fatal stab wound. He died at the hospital.

The circumstances leading up to the stabbing are under investigation. Milwaukee police are seeking the person responsible.

Anyone with any information is urged to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.