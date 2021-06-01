130+ animals arrive in Wisconsin Tuesday, available for adoption soon

article

More than 130 animals from Texas are arriving Tuesday, June 1 at the Crites Field airport in Waukesha as part of a lifesaving effort to find new homes for 90 dogs and 42 cats.

Originally from an overcrowded shelter in Texas, the animals first made a journey to the Humane Society of Tulsa in Oklahoma where they were vaccinated, behaviorally assessed, tested for heartworm disease, and quarantined before the flight, according to a press release.

"We’re so grateful to all the shelters participating in this massive effort, the BISSELL Pet Foundation, as well as the community that supports this lifesaving work" said Angela Speed, vice president of communications at the Wisconsin Humane Society. "We should all be proud that Wisconsin is truly a beacon of hope for animals in need, and it’s an honor to work with our partners to make these second chances happen."

The animals will be welcomed by the Wisconsin Humane Society, Elmbrook Humane Society, Shawano County Humane Society, Marshfield Area Pet Shelter, Eau Claire County Humane Association, Humane Society of Jefferson County, South Wood County Humane Society, Coulee Region Humane Society, Humane Society of Southern Wisconsin, and Lakeshore Humane Society.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The dogs will become available for adoption over the coming days at the shelters participating in the transfer. The 42 cats will be available at the Wisconsin Humane Society’s locations.