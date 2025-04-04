Student brings gun to Milwaukee school, arrested

The Brief Police say a student brought a gun to the Milwaukee School of Languages on Thursday. The 13-year-old student was arrested. The gun was recovered without incident.



A student brought a gun to a Milwaukee school on Thursday, April 3, 2025, and was later arrested.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 1 p.m., a 13-year-old female student brought a gun to the Milwaukee School of Languages.

The firearm was recovered without incident and the student was arrested.

Criminal charges were referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.