Student brings gun to Milwaukee school, arrested

By
Published  April 4, 2025 12:42pm CDT
Crime and Public Safety
Gun found at MPS school, student arrested

Milwaukee police say a student brought a gun to the Milwaukee School of Languages on Thursday, April 3. A 13-year-old was arrested.

    • Police say a student brought a gun to the Milwaukee School of Languages on Thursday.
    • The 13-year-old student was arrested.
    • The gun was recovered without incident.

MILWAUKEE - A student brought a gun to a Milwaukee school on Thursday, April 3, 2025, and was later arrested.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 1 p.m., a 13-year-old female student brought a gun to the Milwaukee School of Languages.

The firearm was recovered without incident and the student was arrested.

Criminal charges were referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.

