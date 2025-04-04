Student brings gun to Milwaukee school, arrested
MILWAUKEE - A student brought a gun to a Milwaukee school on Thursday, April 3, 2025, and was later arrested.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, just before 1 p.m., a 13-year-old female student brought a gun to the Milwaukee School of Languages.
The firearm was recovered without incident and the student was arrested.
Criminal charges were referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney’s Office.
The Source: The Milwaukee Police Department sent FOX6 the information.