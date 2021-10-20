13-year-old shot in Milwaukee near 28th and Auer
MILWAUKEE - A 13-year-old boy was shot near 28th and Auer Wednesday evening, Oct. 20.
Police said the victim suffered a gunshot wound to his left foot around 8 p.m.
He was taken to the hospital for treatment. Police are looking into what led up to the shooting and seeking the shooter.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-933-4444 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.
