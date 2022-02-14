Expand / Collapse search

13-year-old girl missing; Milwaukee police seek help

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are asking for the public's help to locate 13-year-old Saalliyah Jackson.

Officials say Jackson was last seen on Saturday, Feb. 12 at 3 p.m. in a red Kia Soul (unknown plates) near Hampton Avenue and Grantosa Drive in Milwaukee. She was possibly in the company of others. 

Jackson is described as a female, Black, 5'1" tall, weighing 98 pounds, with a light build, black hair (blue/black braids), and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a black jacket with a black and white shirt underneath, black leggings, and black shoes.

Anyone with information is urged to call the Milwaukee Police Department Sensitive Crimes Division at 414-935-7401.

