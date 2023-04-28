$13 State Fair tickets; discount ends April 30

article

Save $5 on adult admission with $13 tickets to the State Fair! This discount runs until Sunday, April 30.

This year, State Fair officials have created a simplified pricing structure for Fairgoers – the sooner Fairgoers buy admission tickets, the less they will be. Plus, order fees for admission tickets have been eliminated. Full price adult admission tickets for the State Fair will be $18 at admission entrances.

The 2023 Wisconsin State Fair, presented by UScellular, takes place Aug. 3 – 13