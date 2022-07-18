13 Milwaukee shootings Friday-Monday; 2 dead, 12 wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating multiple shootings that left two dead and 12 people wounded Friday night, July 15 into Monday morning, July 18.

73rd and Stark

The first shooting happened around 7:55 p.m. Friday, July 15. A 16-year-old male victim was taken to a local hospital and is expected to survive. This investigation is on going and Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

26th and Auer

The victim was in her vehicle around 10:20 p.m. Friday when occupants of another vehicle fired several shots, striking the victim. The victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee woman, was transported to the hospital for treatment of minor injuries. It does not appear she was the intended target. Milwaukee Police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

27th and Roosevelt

A 34-year-old Milwaukee man was seriously injured near 27th and Roosevelt around 10:20 a.m. Saturday. The shooting is still under investigation.

22nd and Wright

Police say a 28-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 22nd and Wright shortly before 8 p.m. Saturday. He was pronounced dead at the hospital. Another 28-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-fatal injuries and was taken the hospital in stable condition. The circumstances are believed to be argument related.

41st and Capitol

A 24-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and killed near 41st and Capitol shortly before 11 p.m. Saturday. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are under investigation.

14th and Chambers

In the first of three shootings in less than an hour, police say a 35-year-old Milwaukee woman presented herself at a hospital with gunshot wounds. The shooting happened near 14th and Chambers. She is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

31st and Courtland

A 43-year-old Milwaukee woman was shot around 12:15 a.m. near 31st and Courtland Sunday. She was taken to the hospital where she is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting resulted from a physical altercation.

77th and Mill

A 17-year-old Milwaukee male sustained non-fatal injuries near 77th and Mill shortly before 12:30 a.m. Sunday. He was taken to the hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Unknown Location

A 32-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire Sunday around 8:53 p.m. He presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. The location of the incident and circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Townsend and Palmer

A 56-year-old Milwaukee man sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire Sunday around 10:25 p.m. He was transported to the hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting resulted from an argument.

24th and Maple

A 20-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire Sunday around 11:35 p.m. He presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting still under investigation.

27th and Burleigh

A 24-year-old Milwaukee woman sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire Monday, July 18 around 12:59 a.m. She presented herself to a local hospital where she is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation however the victim was not the intended target and was unintentionally struck by gunfire.

42nd and Silver Spring Drive

A 42-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-fatal injuries after being struck by gunfire Monday around d1:31 a.m. He presented himself to a local hospital where he is expected to survive. The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Police are still searching for suspects in these incidents.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.