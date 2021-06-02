Man pleads guilty, 'massacred' family near 12th & Locust

Christopher Stokes, the man accused of fatally shooting five of his family members in 2020, pleaded guilty to all charges Wednesday morning, June 2.

Stokes, 44, is charged with five counts of first-degree intentional homicide and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon in connection to the April 2020 shooting near 12th and Locust.

Prosecutors said two 911 calls came in from Stokes the morning of April 27, who said "Um, I just massacred my whole family. The gun is still upstairs with the bodies," and "I just killed my whole family with my Mossberg."

Five killed in shooting near 12th and Locust

The two calls came in at 10:38 a.m. and 10:44 a.m., according to the criminal complaint. Prosecutors said Stokes identified himself by name, and said he was sitting outside the house on the steps. That’s where officers found him when they responded. An officer asked Stokes if he heard any shots, to which he responded, "Yeah, I didn’t hear them. I did them," the complaint said.

Investigators found a 12-gauge Mossberg shotgun on the floor of a bedroom in the upper unit, along with a 25-count box of shells, with 12 unfired shells remaining.

Milwaukee police identified the five people killed as:

Teresa Thomas, 41

Marcus Stokes, 19

Lakeitha Stokes, 17

Tera Agee, 16

Demetrius Thomas, 14

A sentencing hearing has been scheduled for July 27.