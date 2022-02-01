Expand / Collapse search

12th and Burleigh fatal shooting; Milwaukee man shot, suspects sought

Crime scene near 12th and Burleigh, Milwaukee

MILWAUKEE - Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a Milwaukee man near 12th and Burleigh on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Officials say the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. The 21-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries. 

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects. 

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

