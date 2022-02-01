12th and Burleigh fatal shooting; Milwaukee man shot, suspects sought

article

Police are investigating a fatal shooting of a Milwaukee man near 12th and Burleigh on Tuesday, Feb. 1.

Officials say the shooting happened around 2:40 p.m. The 21-year-old victim was taken to the hospital where he died from his injuries.

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspects.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.