12th and Racine shooting: Teen accused, cash bond set at $500K

A Racine teenager faces multiple charges following a shooting incident near 12th and Racine on Monday, Sept. 6. The accused is Lacrelle Clay Jr., 17, and he faces the following criminal counts:

Attempt first-degree intentional homicide, as a party to a crime, use of a dangerous weapon

Attempt armed robbery, as a party to a crime

Possession of a firearm by adjudicated delinquent

According to the criminal complaint, police responded to a shooting near 12th and Racine on Monday, Sept. 6. When they arrived on the scene, they found two people who had been shot. A third person, later identified as Lacrelle Clay III, was also located in a rear yard with gunshot wounds. Officers also noted he had more than $7,000 in cash with him. Clay and one of the shooting victims suffered wounds that appeared to be life-threatening. They were taken by Flight For Life to a hospital.

The complaint says a 9mm handgun was located about ten feet from Clay "with an empty magazine and the slide locked open." Also, an SUV parked on the street nearby "had approximately 20 projectile holes in the side" and blood was seen inside the vehicle.

Investigators reviewed a video showing what transpired near 12th and Racine. The complaint says the "video shows 3 individuals dressed in all black" approach the rear of a home on Racine Street and head toward the street through the yard. A short time later, "2 of the males return to the back yard via the same route." The complaint says they were then seen exiting the yard and "seconds later a red vehicle drives off down the alley. As the red vehicle is driving away you can hear multiple gunshots that appear to be coming from the front" of a home near 12th and Racine.

The complaint says "about a minute later the video shows a lone male dressed in all black, who appears to have been one of the three seen earlier, limp into the back yard...and fall to the ground." This person was identified as Clay.

Clay made his initial appearance in Racine County court by via conference on Friday, Sept. 17. Cash bond was set at $500,000. Clay is due back in court for a preliminary hearing on Sept. 23.