128th Airlift Wing homecoming; nearly 100 welcomed home

The Brief Nearly 100 National Guard airmen reunited with their loved ones in Milwaukee on Wednesday, Oct. 30, after serving overseas. Hundreds of families, friends and loved ones were counting down the minutes to be reunited.



It was an emotional morning for families gathered for the 128th Air Refueling Wing on Wednesday, Oct. 30, all to welcome service members home.

It's an arrival Katie Love and her family have been waiting for since they last saw their sister, Kristin.

"Excited, anxious, it's been three months," she said. "She's my best friend, so really looking forward to it."

"We are all very emotional and excited to see her and welcome her home," Hannah Love said.

Embracing her with hugs, tears and, of course, love.

That was seen throughout the General Mitchell Air National Guard Base as more than 100 service members were welcomed home after completing a mission in the Middle East.

It was a homecoming Griffien Casper had been waiting for months.

"I'm glad to be home," Casper said. "Hug my family, my girlfriend, my parents, my brother."

"I can't even describe a feeling of joy and excitement that I had just to see him land safely," Mikayla Pascavis said. "And finally be able to hug him."

As many hugged their loved ones, others were given an unexpected surprise, including an engagement.

"She said the right answer so that's the good thing," said Nick Rocci, who proposed to Samantha Cardarelle.

"It was a great surprise, absolutely loved it [and] didn't expect it," she said. "We are now engaged. I’m a fiance."

"Welcome home troops," Katie Love said. "We love you, thank you."