128th Air Refueling Wing flyover; honors decades of refueling excellence

The 128th Air Refueling Wing invites the public on Tuesday, June 27 to watch flyovers of air refuelers above communities across the state honoring 100 years of aerial refueling excellence. While the U.S. Air Force has been in the business for 100 years, the Wisconsin Air National Guard has been providing air refueling to receiver aircraft across the globe for nearly 60 years, a news release says.

Based out of Milwaukee Mitchell International Airport, the 128 ARW, "Brew City Tankers", operate 10 KC-135 Stratotankers on behalf of the Air National Guard and US Air Force Air Mobility Command.

On uesday, a 128 ARW KC-135 will tour Wisconsin performing low-pass flyovers to commemorate this historic occasion. The low-pass flyover will be performed at the following locations: American Family Field, Lambeau Field, Door County, Minnesota State Capital, Volk Field, Wisconsin Dells, Wisconsin State Capital, and Camp Randall.

128th Air Refueling Wing flyover in Milwaukee

For more information on the 128 Air Refueling Wing, you are invited to visit 128arw.ang.af.mil.