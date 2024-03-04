12-year-old Milwaukee boy missing; last seen near 62nd and Carmen

article

Milwaukee police are looking for a missing child, 12-year-old Triston Thompson.

Thompson is described as an African American boy, 4' 11" weighing 73 lbs, with black hair and brown eyes.

He was last seen around 4:30 p.m. on Friday, March 1, in the area of 62nd and Carmen in Milwaukee. He was last seen wearing a green/orange coat and black jogging pants.

Milwaukee police say he is not considered a critical missing at this time.

Anyone with any information on his whereabouts is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7242.