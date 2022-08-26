Milwaukee officer accidentally shot; suspect dead after foot pursuit

A Milwaukee police officer is wounded after an incident near 11th and Keefe about midday on Friday, Aug. 26 – and a suspect wanted for a domestic abuse injunction is dead from a self-inflicted gunshot.

Officers were in the neighborhood near 11th and Keefe just before noon – looking for the suspect. An officer spotted the man who then fled on foot. During that foot pursuit, officials say the suspect fired shots at officers. An officer returned fire but did not hit anyone.

Milwaukee Police Chief Jeffrey Norman said the suspect kept running and firing at officers. The suspect then went into a backyard – and officials say he fatally shot himself.

After approaching the suspect, for officers' safety, the officers stabilized the suspect with a tactical ballistic shield. At that point, the suspect's firearm inadvertently discharged – striking an officer nearby.

The suspect is 43-year-old Milwaukee man. He died from a self-inflicted gunshot.

The officer is a 36-year-old with five years of service. He was taken to a hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

