112 animals rescued from Milwaukee home; 'every animal under the sun'

Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) and Milwaukee police rescued 112 animals from a Milwaukee home on Saturday, Dec. 10.

Executive Director of MADACC, Karen Sparapani, said she saw every animal under the sun - unfortunately, not all of them made it.

"Oh, there's a goat…oh, there's a turkey," said Sparapani. "Every time you turn the corner, it was something different."

Milwaukee Police Department was serving a search warrant at a house near 9th and Hadley when they found a significant amount animals.

"When you walk into a room and open the door, and there's just dark, but there's cages of birds all over the place, it's kind of shocking," said Sparapani.

In addition to dogs, police rescued a variety of exotic animals, including alligators, snakes, ducks, and even some farm animals.

"I mean, every room it like it was just, you know – you did not know what to expect," said Sparapani.

"We left the deceased animals at the scene," said Sparapani. "So you know there was quail that were dead, many skeletons of small animals."

Sparapani said many animals didn't have water, proper food, a clean cage and primary care.

The executive director said she believes there are signs that someone did care about them.

"The animals are friendly; the animals are socialized," said Sparapani.

Milwaukee police arrested a 46-year-old Milwaukee man. FOX6 News reached out to the District Attorney's Office regarding possible charges in this case, but they are still reviewing it.