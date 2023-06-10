10th and Holt shooting, Milwaukee man wounded

article

A 22-year-old Milwaukee man was shot and wounded near 10th and Holt on Friday night, June 9.

Police said the shooting happened around 10 p.m.

The victim was taken to the hospital for treatment. Milwaukee police are looking for the shooter.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.