10th and National shooting: Milwaukee man injured

Police are investigating a robbery that led to a shooting near 10th and National around 12:30 a.m. Sunday, May 30.

The victim, a 33 year-old man from Milwaukee, sustained non-life-threatening injuries and was taken to the hospital for treatment.

The circumstances surrounding the incident are still under investigation.

Milwaukee Police continue to seek an unknown suspect.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.

