10th and Keefe shooting: Man wounded, appears 'drug-related'

MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Tuesday, Jan. 25 near 10th and Keefe. It happened at approximately 9:54 p.m.

Police the victim, a 44-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained a single gunshot wound and presented himself at a local hospital where he is expected to survive.  

The circumstances surrounding the shooting appear to be drug related and are still under investigation.  Milwaukee police are seeking an unknown suspect in relation to the shooting.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

