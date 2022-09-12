10th and Greenfield shooting; man wounded

Milwaukee police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Monday, Sept. 12 near 10th Street and Greenfield Avenue. It happened at approximately 2:00 a.m.

The victim, a 36-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained non-life-threatening injuries after being struck by gunfire. He was transported to a local hospital where he is expected to survive.

The circumstances leading up to the shooting are still under investigation.

Milwaukee Police are searching for an unknown suspect. Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.