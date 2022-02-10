Expand / Collapse search

10th and Greenfield fatal stabbing: Man dead, suspect sought

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Feb. 10
MILWAUKEE - Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal stabbing that occurred on Thursday, Feb. 10 at approximately 12:30 a.m. near 10th Street and Greenfield Avenue. 

Police say the victim, a 22-year-old Milwaukee man, sustained multiple stab wounds and was transported by MFD to a local hospital.  The victim was rushed into surgery and subsequently died from his injuries.  The circumstances surrounding the stabbing appear to be robbery related.  

Milwaukee police are seeking unknown suspect(s) in relation to this incident.  

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at (14-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips App.

