Pedestrian fatally struck in West Allis, driver fled the scene

By FOX6 News Digital Team
Published 
Updated 9:14AM
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee

Pedestrian fatally struck in West Allis, driver fled the scene

A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning, Jan. 11 near 108th and Morgan in West Allis.

WEST ALLIS, Wis. - A pedestrian was struck and killed by a vehicle Tuesday morning, Jan. 11 near 108th and Morgan in West Allis. Police responded to the scene around 6:25 a.m. after receiving several calls. 

Upon arrival, officials discovered a pedestrian was hit, and the striking vehicle fled the scene. The medical examiner says they were called to the scene for one female victim. 

The family has identified the woman as 20-year-old Donniesha Harris. They tell FOX6 News Donniesha was crossing the street at 1058th to get to work when she was hit by a vehicle.  

Donniesha Harris

No additional details have been released. 

This is a developing story. Check back for updates. 

