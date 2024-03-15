1 injured in Milwaukee shooting; 18-year-old arrested

article

A man was arrested following a shooting in Milwaukee early Friday morning, March 15, that left one person injured.

According to the Milwaukee Police Department, at about 3:35 a.m. in the area of 46th and Glendale, an 18-year-old man was handling a firearm when it discharged, striking a 38-year-old person.

The 38-year-old was taken to a local hospital for treatment of injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

The 18-year-old was arrested, and criminal charges will be referred to the Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office.