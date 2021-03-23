1 dead, 4 wounded following separate shooting incidents in Milwaukee

article

Milwaukee police are investigating four separate shooting incidents that occurred Monday night, March 22 and Tuesday morning, March 23. One person is dead and four others were wounded as a result of the incidents.

The first shooting happened around 7:30 p.m. near 38th and Meinecke. The victims, a 20-year old Milwaukee man and an 18-year old Milwaukee woman both suffered non-life threatening gunshot wounds and are recovering at local hospitals. No arrests have been made.

The second shooting happened around 9:10 p.m. near Burleigh and Palmer. The victim, a 23-year old male, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is recovering at a local hospital. No arrests have been made.

The third shooting happened around 10:20 p.m. near 37th and Wright. Upon arrival, officers located a 25-year old man who had sustained a life-threatening gunshot wound and was subsequently pronounced deceased.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The fourth shooting happened around 12:40 a.m. near 47th and Locust. The victim, a 30-year old Milwaukee man, suffered a non-life threatening gunshot wound and is recovering at a local hospital.

Advertisement

Anyone with any information is asked to call Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Milwaukee Crime Stoppers at 414-224-8477 (TIPS).