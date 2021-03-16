1 arrested after hit-and-run crash, fleeing from deputies in Racine County

A Milwaukee man was taken into custody Monday, March 15 following a hit-and-run crash and pursuit in Racine County.

According to authorities, around 6 p.m. the Racine County Communications Center received a call that a Black Ford Taurus hit a pickup truck while traveling southbound on I-94 and fled the scene at a high rate of speed.

The Ford Taurus was seen by a caller exiting I-94 at State Highway 20.

A Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy located the fleeing vehicle on State Highway 20 as it passed under I-94 Eastbound. The Racine County Sheriff Squad initiated a traffic stop on the Ford Taurus upon locating it. When the traffic stop was initiated, the Ford Taurus fled northbound onto I-94 with deputies in pursuit.

The Ford Taurus fled at a high rate of speed on snow and slush-covered roads. It was also snowing at the time of the incident. Deputies ended the pursuit immediately due to road conditions and speeds.

A short time later another motorist called The Racine County Communications Center and stated the Black Taurus was exiting I-94 at County Highway K, traveling eastbound.

A Racine County Sheriff’s Deputy again located the vehicle as it was traveling on County Highway K. The Ford Taurus was observed turning into a local business at County Highway K and County Highway H.

Advertisement

The Racine County Sheriff Squad Pulled into the business behind the vehicle and attempted to take the driver into custody.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The driver, who was the lone occupant, was uncooperative with deputies orders as they attempted to take him into custody. While being ordered out and away from the vehicle the driver began reaching back into the vehicle, according to the Racine County Sheriff's Office.

A deputy on scene deployed a Taser towards the driver, at which time he was taken into custody without further incident.

The driver was arrested and held at the Racine County Jail on the following charges: