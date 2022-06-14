Summerfest BIG WIN July 9; chance to win $1 million dollars

Summerfest BIG WIN Presented by Potawatomi Hotel & Casino is happening July 9 at 4 p.m. at the Miller Lite Oasis Stage.

According to a press release, five lucky winners will have a chance to win $1 million dollars and a guaranteed share of $10,000!

The first 30,000 patrons arriving through the gates on Saturday, July 9 will receive an admission ticket for Summerfest 2023 AND a BIG WIN entry ticket.

To participate in the BIG WIN drawing, simply drop the perforated BIG WIN Entry ticket in a specially marked bin inside the Summerfest Mid Gate between the hours of noon and 3:00 p.m. on July 9.

Potawatomi Hotel & Casino Fire Keeper Club® (FKC) members can increase their chance to be a winner in the BIG WIN during Summerfest. An additional 20,000 BIG WIN tickets, which include both a complimentary 2023 Summerfest Admission Ticket and BIG WIN Entry ticket, will be distributed in advance of Summerfest at Potawatomi Hotel & Casino.

FKC members who visit Potawatomi Hotel & Casino on June 20, June 22, June 28, and June 30, 2022, starting at 8:00 a.m., will receive two (2) BIG WIN Entry Tickets, and two (2) Summerfest 2022 General Admission tickets, while daily supplies last. No purchase necessary.

To enter the BIG WIN drawing, FKC members need to bring their BIG WIN tickets (both the 2023 ticket and BIG WIN Entry ticket) to Summerfest on Fan Appreciation Day on July 9, 2022, from Noon to 3:00 p.m. and drop the perforated BIG WIN entry Ticket in the specially marked bin inside the Mid Gate for the chance to participate in the BIG WIN promotion.