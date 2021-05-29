Milwaukee 'Field of Flags' honors veterans at lakefront

Memorial Day weekend is here, as Wisconsinites pay tribute to those who died while serving our country. A ceremony Saturday included thousands of flags on the lakefront in Milwaukee.

It was an emotional day on Milwaukee's lakefront.

"Time to reflect on those individuals that paid the ultimate sacrifice," Veteran Jason Young said.

Veterans Park was filled with hundreds of people placing a flag in what's called the "Field of Flags" ahead of Memorial Day.

"Today we are placing 7,056," Dan Buttery said.

That's the number of service members who were killed in action since 9/11.

"Each flag will represent a man or woman who has been killed in action in service to our country," Buttery said.

It was the second year for the Field of Flags, solidarity missed last year due to COVID-19.

"Healing is really, if you do it in isolation, it’s always very difficult, and so it’s better to have a loved one you can confide in and we like to believe this is part of that," Buttery said.

One veteran brought his son to the ceremony in hopes of passing along stories and knowledge to younger generations.

"It’s important for him to see some of the things firsthand versus things they may teach in school or schoolbooks," Young said.

And as the flags blew in the wind, a breeze sent chills through those placing them.

"Each one of these flags represents a soldier who I served with so…sorry…you never forget," Buttery said.

If you missed Saturday’s ceremony but still want to pay tribute to those who made the ultimate sacrifice this Memorial Day weekend, the field of honor will stand through Tuesday.

Organizers hope to make the Field of Flags an annual tradition.