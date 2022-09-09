24th and Locust shooting; girl struck while sitting in vehicle

article

Milwaukee Police are investigating a shooting that occurred on Friday, Sept. 9 near 24th Place and Locust Street. It happened at approximately 10:14 a.m.

Police say the victim was in a vehicle when shots were fired and was subsequently struck. The victim, a 17-year-old Milwaukee girl, was transported to a local hospital for treatment of non-fatal injuries.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspect(s).

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or P3 Tips.