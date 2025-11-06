Wisconsin weather forecast: First snow chance this weekend

article

The Brief First Snow Possible Saturday Night: A developing low could bring a mix of rain and wet snow late Saturday into early Sunday, with slushy accumulations mainly on grassy surfaces. Cold Blast Follows: Behind the system, Arctic air surges in some highs Sunday may only reach the mid-30s with lows in the upper teens. Early-Week Flurries & Lake Effect: Light snow or flurries may linger into Monday as cold northerly winds continue, potentially setting up a brief lake-effect snow event.



Southern Wisconsin may see its first brush with winter this weekend with a mix of rain and slushy snow, followed by a true blast of Arctic air that will send temperatures plunging well below normal through early next week.

Low Pressure Brings Rain-to-Snow Mix Saturday

What we know:

A strong area of low pressure is expected to develop over Kansas on Saturday, Nov. 8, before tracking into northwest Ohio by Sunday morning, impacting Wisconsin on its way through. That path will dictate who sees snow and how much.

Rain should arrive on Saturday afternoon and gradually mix with, then change to, snow Saturday evening into early Sunday.

The best chance for accumulating snow remains across southern and southeastern Wisconsin from the Madison area toward Milwaukee and Kenosha. But the FOX6 Weather Experts want to emphasize that any accumulation should be slushy and mainly on grassy or elevated surfaces. Roads are expected to stay mostly wet.

A more northern route for the low could bring heavier precipitation farther inland, while a southern path would limit the snow mainly to far southeast Wisconsin.

Areas near Lake Michigan will likely stay warmer, with more rain than snow. At this point, snow totals look light, and impacts minimal, but heavier bursts could briefly coat roads late Saturday night. However, persistent west-northwest winds could also spark lake-effect snow showers downwind of Lake Michigan, particularly Sunday into Monday.

Arctic Air Follows With the Coldest Temps of the Season

What's next:

Behind the system, gusty northwest winds will pull in the coldest air of the season so far. Highs on Sunday may not climb out of the 30s, and overnight lows will fall into the upper teens and low 20s. Wind chills could dip into the teens on Sunday night and Monday morning.

That cold pattern will linger for a few days as a series of reinforcing cold fronts sweep across the Midwest and Great Lakes through early next week, locking in a deep trough over the eastern half of the U.S. and driving temperatures to 10 to 20 degrees below average.

By midweek, temperatures may begin to rebound slightly as the pattern shifts, allowing some milder air to return from the Plains. Still, the early-week chill will mark the first true taste of winter for southern Wisconsin and a reminder that November means business on the Great Lakes.