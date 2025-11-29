Wisconsin winter storm: Power outages, what residents should know
MILWAUKEE - As a winter storm blankets southeast Wisconsin on Saturday, We Energies said there have been scattered power outages in some areas. Here's what residents should know.
What you can do:
We Energies encourages anyone who experiences a power outage to report it as soon as it occurs in one of three ways: online, through the app or by calling 1-800-662-4797.
We Energies safety tips
For tips on what to do before, during or after a power outage, visit the We Energies website. Some safety tips include:
- Stay at least 25 feet away from downed power lines and assume they are energized.
- Use flashlights, not candles
- Keep refrigerator and freezer doors closed as much as possible
- Check on neighbors and relatives, especially seniors or anyone with medical conditions
FOX6 Weather Extras
Local perspective:
Meanwhile, FOX6Now.com offers a variety of extremely useful weather tools to help you navigate the stormy season. They include the following:
FOX6 Storm Center app
FOX LOCAL Mobile app
FOX Weather app
What is the FOX Model?
FOX Weather
Maps and radar
We have a host of maps and radars on the FOX6 Weather page that are updating regularly — to provide you the most accurate assessment of the weather. From a county-by-county view to the Midwest regional radar and a national view — it’s all there.
School and business closings
When the weather gets a little dicey, schools and businesses may shut down. Monitor the latest list of closings, cancellations, and delays reported in southeast Wisconsin.
